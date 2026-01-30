In a nutshell: Apple finished 2025 on a strong note with record breaking revenue that exceeded even the most optimistic of expectations. For the fiscal 2026 first quarter that ended December 27, Apple generated a staggering $143.8 billion in revenue – a 16 percent increase compared to the same period a year earlier, and well above the $138.48 billion that Wall Street expected.

Net income climbed to $42.1 billion with earnings per share of $2.84, which is up 19 percent year-over-year. Shareholders will also be happy to learn that Apple declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of common stock that will be payable on February 12.

CEO Tim Cook said the iPhone had its best-ever quarter, setting records across every geographic region. The division brought in $85.27 billion during the three-month holiday period compared to the $78.65 billion that analysts were anticipating. For comparison, the iPhone business generated $69.1 billion in the year-ago period, putting the most recent quarter's growth at more than 23 percent.

Credit: App Economy Insights

The data tracks. Earlier this week, Counterpoint Research revealed that Apple had seven of the top 10 best-selling smartphones in 2025. Samsung Galaxy phones filled the other three spots. For the fourth consecutive year, Apple and Samsung were responsible for the top 10 best-selling phones of the year.

Not all of Apple's divisions charted in the right direction. While the iPad and Services divisions brought in more revenue than they did in the year-ago quarter, the Mac segment and the wearables / home products / accessories division slid compared to the holiday 2024 window. Notably, Cook told CNBC that half of iPad buyers in the quarter had not previously owned one of the company's tablets.

The CEO added that Apple's installed base now sits at more than 2.5 billion active devices.

Despite the solid quarter, Apple shares are down. As of this writing, a single share is valued at $255.10 – down 1.23 percent on the day.

Image credit: Georgiy Lyamin