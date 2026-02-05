Forward-looking: Intel has traditionally sold large volumes of x86 CPUs for building new PC systems, but the industry is now moving in a completely different direction. The Santa Clara-based company recently confirmed that enterprise products are being prioritized over consumer chips, and even the company's new GPU efforts will likely follow the same path.

During the recent Cisco AI Summit, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan announced that the company has appointed a new "chief GPU architect." Tan did not disclose the executive's name at the event, but subsequent reports confirmed that former Qualcomm executive Eric Demmers will lead the new venture.

Tan noted that Demmers had to be "persuaded" to join Intel. Hired last month, Demmers will report directly to Executive Vice President Kevork Kechichian, who manages Intel's Data Center Group – a strong indication of the type of GPU products Demmers is expected to develop.

While Intel's consumer GPU efforts under the Arc brand are already underway, the company still lacks a dedicated solution for AI acceleration workloads. Demmers is likely to oversee this segment of Intel's business.

Earlier this year, Intel confirmed that its high-performance Xeon CPUs for enterprise and workstation applications are already consuming most of the company's manufacturing capacity, while consumer CPUs in the Core line have been deprioritized.

Intel unveiled its latest GPU architecture for data center applications in October. Named Crescent Island, the technology is specifically designed to handle AI workloads, including inference tasks. The new Xe architecture also promises higher memory capacity and energy-efficient performance. Like other companies in the tech industry, Intel is now focusing heavily on agentic AI, heterogeneous systems, and AI-enabled PCs.

Intel's previous efforts with GPUs for AI acceleration have had limited success. Gaudi 3, launched in April 2024, failed to reach the company's target revenue of $500 million by the end of the year.

It remains unclear which GPU architecture Demmers will be leading. However, at the Cisco event, Tan confirmed that Intel's priorities will align with industry trends.

AI technology presents unprecedented challenges for both compute and memory products, and the CEO does not expect the current supply-demand imbalance to ease until at least 2028.