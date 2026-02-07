The takeaway: As robotaxis and other AI-based technologies proliferate, so does the myth that these systems are fully autonomous. During a recent Senate hearing, industry leader Waymo provided the latest reminder that AI relies on human labor – often low-paid – more than people realize.

Waymo's chief safety officer, Mauricio Peña, recently noted that when the company's robotaxis encounter unusual situations, they may request real-time input from a remote response agent, receiving human guidance when needed. While some of the contractors work in the US, many operate from other countries, such as the Philippines.

The admission is another example of human workers, often contractors, supporting supposedly autonomous AI systems from behind the curtain. Tesla's robotaxis still rely on human monitors sitting inside each vehicle.

Contract labor has been at the heart of AI since OpenAI sparked the latest wave of investment in the technology several years ago. ChatGPT relied heavily on workers from across the world to train its underlying large language model, often for as little as $15 an hour with no benefits.

Filipino remote workers also oversaw most of the orders taken through Presto Automation's supposedly autonomous fast-food drive-thru system. Meanwhile, Amazon's ill-fated Just Walk Out technology, which claimed to handle physical purchases automatically without involving cash registers, actually relied upon workers in India to monitor customers.

Tesla's robots, the primary reason why the company is discontinuing its most popular vehicles, became arguably the most notorious example of this phenomenon in late 2024. At the company's "We, Robot" event, the robots admitted that they still relied upon human intervention, and a video of a unit falling over after mimicking the motion of its remote operator removing their headset went viral.

However, the senators grilling Peña at the hearing were less concerned about the use of remote workers than the fact that many were not American.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey called the employment of foreign remote workers "completely unacceptable." While input lag from workers operating halfway across the world presents a safety issue, lawmakers were also concerned about Waymo's connections to China and other foreign countries.

Although Tesla uses its own cars, Waymo employs vehicles from various countries, including China. The decision drew suspicions that the Alphabet-owned company is attempting to circumvent import restrictions on Chinese vehicles. When asked about the use of internet-connected Chinese cars on American roads, Peña emphasized that the autonomous driving systems are installed in the US.

Correction (Feb 10, 2026): The original version of this article described Waymo vehicles as "switching control" to remote drivers in unusual situations. Waymo says its remote fleet response agents do not directly operate vehicle controls, but instead provide real-time contextual information that the autonomous system uses while remaining in control of the vehicle. The article has been updated to clarify this distinction.