A hot potato: Meta has reportedly patented an AI model capable of continuing to post messages on a person's social media accounts after their death. Granted last December, the patent could also potentially enable the simulation of video and audio calls with the deceased user.

According to the patent document, the LLM can create a "digital clone" of social media users to simulate their online activity, posting messages, photos, and videos on their behalf if they die or take an extended break from social media. It can even interact with other users, respond to DMs, like posts, and comment on content.

The AI can also mimic content posted by influencers and simulate video or audio calls with friends, followers, and others, potentially providing content creators with a tool to continue generating material even while taking a break from social media.

The LLM has been specifically trained on the historical activity of social media users, including comments, likes, and shares across various platforms. It has also reportedly been trained on videos, images, and messages from influencers, enabling it to keep posting new content in their absence.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the patent but emphasized that the company does not plan to use the technology to post messages or create content on behalf of deceased social media users. The spokesperson added that filing patents allows the company to secure ownership of new concepts, but it does not imply that the technologies will be implemented commercially.

Meta's caution is understandable, as deploying such AI could pose legal challenges in many regions. Experts also suggest the company is mindful of potential public relations issues, since mimicking deceased individuals raises significant social, ethical, and philosophical concerns.

Speaking to Business Insider, Professor Edina Harbinja of the University of Birmingham Law School noted the obvious financial incentives for social media platforms to maintain active, popular accounts with large followings. However, she warned that companies must take care not to infringe on users' digital rights or privacy after death.

Others, including Joseph Davis, a sociology professor at the University of Virginia, expressed concern about the potential impact on grieving family members and friends. Davis argued that Meta should simply "let the dead be dead" rather than attempting to resurrect them virtually through an AI bot.