The big picture: The US State Department is reportedly developing a website to give users in Europe and other regions access to content blocked by their governments. The site, to be hosted at freedom.gov, will operate under the direct supervision of Undersecretary for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers.

According to unnamed sources cited by Reuters, officials developing the portal plan to route all incoming traffic through US-based VPN servers, ensuring that visitors cannot be personally identified. The sources added that user activity will not be tracked on the site.

The report notes that some State Department officials have expressed concerns, arguing the project could further strain relations with European allies. Supporters, however, say the initiative is not intended to undermine foreign governments, but to promote free speech worldwide.

The Trump administration reportedly intended to announce the project at last week's Munich Security Conference, but the rollout was delayed for unspecified reasons. Sources say the launch was postponed after some State Department officials, including lawyers, raised concerns about the project's legality.

Speaking to Reuters, a State Department spokesperson said the program is designed to expand digital freedom worldwide, rather than specifically helping Europeans circumvent local censorship laws. The spokesperson also denied the reports of a delay and dismissed claims that State Department lawyers had raised legal concerns.

Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of recent EU regulations, such as the Digital Services Act, which restricts the posting, sharing, and even mentioning of content labeled as hate speech or misinformation. Trump administration officials have similarly criticized internet regulations in the EU, the UK, and elsewhere as infringements on free speech.

Britain's Online Safety Act has drawn criticism from both right-wing commentators and free speech advocates. Supporters argue the law protects vulnerable children and adults from online abuse, while critics contend that its age-verification requirements could inadvertently jeopardize the safety and careers of users.