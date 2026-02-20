Winners & losers: Google appears to have joined the list of companies that gatekeep their products' more popular features behind a sign-in wall. Its Google Maps navigation tool is now showing a restricted "limited view" mode to users not signed into a Google account.

There have been several reports over the last week from users without Google accounts complaining that they are now seeing a limited view mode in Google Maps.

The differences between this mode and the standard one are obvious. For a start, in-depth details on businesses have vanished.

While businesses' star ratings remain, as do addresses, hours, and phone numbers, the limited view mode removes reviews, photos, and videos from users, the most popular times, and related locations. For restaurants specifically, signed-out users don't see menus and whether a location provides dine-in, takeout, or delivery services.

The mode also removes several businesses and attractions from the map itself.

Google shows a pop-up in this view explaining why the mode might be appearing. The list of reasons includes Google Maps experiencing issues, unusual traffic detected from a computer or network, or a browser extensions interfering with the experience. But the important part states that signing into Google should revert Maps back to its full functionality.

Losing user reviews is likely the biggest drawback for those without a Google account. A lot of people rely on the experiences of others and the photos/videos they upload to decide whether a business is worth using.

While there will be plenty of people frustrated by Google's move, a few commenters say they actually prefer the less cluttered look of Google Maps in this limited view mode.

Google has yet to officially announce the change, but it does look like the company is following in others' footsteps by trying to force people to sign in.

The most notable example of this is Microsoft and its tightening of Windows 11 setup requirements to further push users toward signing in with a Microsoft account.

While Windows 11 Home and consumer Pro already require an internet connection and account during initial setup, recent Insider builds remove popular workarounds – including the bypassnro.cmd script – that allowed local account creation offline.