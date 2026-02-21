Nostalgic XP: Once a stock photo sold to a licensing agency, the "Bliss" wallpaper became a computer sensation thanks to Microsoft and Windows XP's resounding popularity. The natural environment looks much different today, but that particular Californian landscape can still offer a pleasant view under the right conditions.

A Reddit user recently visited the Napa Valley location where the "Bliss" wallpaper was photographed. The view now closely matches the original image, which became a technology icon after Microsoft chose it as the default wallpaper for Windows XP.

The Redditor recently visited the location with a friend. They stopped to photograph the Bliss hills, capturing a view strikingly similar to the Windows XP wallpaper. The Redditor said such conditions are "super rare" because the hill is usually covered in grapevines or dry, dead grass.

Other Redditors said Bliss now resembles the XP photo again – minus the different cloud formations – after recent wet weather in California. Others used the image as their new Windows 11 wallpaper, while nearby residents are planning to revisit the area to see how the hill looks without vineyard rows or pest infestations.

Charles O'Rear shot the original Bliss photo in 1996 while working for National Geographic. It later became a stock image licensed by Corbis. Microsoft acquired the rights in 2000 and bundled the image with Windows XP. The NT-based operating system sold more than 400 million copies in its first five years, meaning hundreds of millions of people – and likely more through Windows media coverage – have seen the iconic wallpaper at least once.

O'Rear took his photo on film, shooting with a Mamiya RZ67 medium-format camera while he was going to visit his girlfriend. People speculated that the original photo was somewhat altered with Photoshop due to its striking features. However, the photographer has always claimed he did not alter the natural shot in any way. The Redditor likely took the new photo with a smartphone, and it shows.

Twenty-five years after the release of Windows XP, Microsoft is now following a completely different approach in choosing wallpapers for its operating systems. Windows 11 wallpapers are mostly over-retouched, synthetic, or AI-generated images, with very few taken from natural scenery with particularly striking views. Perhaps this is why people still nostalgically look back at a Windows XP wallpaper and think, "When did it all go wrong?"