Forward-looking: Several PC manufacturers are developing new Copilot+ laptops powered by Arm-based Nvidia processors. The devices are expected to launch later this year, potentially posing direct competition not only to other Arm PCs based on Qualcomm Snapdragon chips but also to mainstream notebooks using traditional x86 processors from Intel and AMD.

Nvidia is known to be collaborating with MediaTek to develop its N1 and N1X PC SoCs, which integrate CPU, GPU, and NPU components into a single chip. Major PC makers such as Dell and Lenovo are reportedly working on several laptops powered by the new processors, with launches expected in the first half of 2026.

Last month, a data miner claimed to have found evidence that Lenovo is developing at least six laptops based on the N1 and N1X chips. The lineup is said to include 14-inch and 16-inch IdeaPad Slim 5 models, two Yoga Pro 7 notebooks, a Yoga 9 2-in-1 device, and a 15-inch Legion 7 gaming laptop.

Dell is also reportedly designing an Alienware gaming laptop and an XPS notebook powered by the N1X.

The Nvidia chips are expected to be more power-efficient than their x86 counterparts while delivering comparable CPU and GPU performance. In fact, NPU performance is said to surpass that of the latest Intel and AMD processors. Nvidia and its OEM partners are apparently hoping that the new devices will compete with Apple's MacBooks in both performance and battery life.

Alongside its partnership with MediaTek, Nvidia is also working with Intel to integrate GeForce graphics technology on Intel CPUs for Windows laptops. The initiative represents a significant shift for Nvidia, which has traditionally focused on designing discrete GPUs for PCs, but has recently prioritized AI accelerators for data centers which are considerably more lucrative.

This is not the first time Nvidia has attempted to enter the PC CPU market. The company previously designed the chips that powered the original Microsoft Surface devices launched in 2012. However, the products failed to gain commercial traction, effectively ending Nvidia's early efforts to compete directly with Intel and AMD.

Since then, Nvidia has grown rapidly, becoming one of the most valuable companies in the world, largely driven by its success in the AI hardware market and supplying data centers. The company also produces Arm-based custom Tegra processors that power the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.