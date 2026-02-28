Facepalm: Nvidia graphics card users experiencing fan control issues after updating to driver version 595.59 WHQL should roll back to version 591.86. Nvidia has acknowledged the issue and removed the update pending an investigation. The incident, which occurred alongside the launch of one of the biggest Nvidia-sponsored PC games of 2026, drew accusations of vibe coding from frustrated users.

After Nvidia launched the February 2026 Game Ready and Studio Driver, which includes optimizations for Resident Evil Requiem and the Marathon server slam, users complained that some fans on RTX GPUs would not turn on, raising the risk of overheating. Some noted that their cards began ignoring custom fan protocols from apps such as MSI Afterburner. Most complaints came from owners of RTX 50 series cards, but problems with models from older generations also emerged.

Users experiencing issues can roll back the update within the Nvidia app, manually search for drivers on Nvidia's website, or download version 591.86 from TechSpot. Many also recommend first running Display Driver Uninstaller, which completely uninstalls GPU drivers to ensure safe, clean driver updates.

The incident is particularly embarrassing for Nvidia because Resident Evil Requiem, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the franchise that popularized horror video games, is the company's latest sponsored title. It supports ray tracing, path tracing, DLSS 4, multi-frame generation, and ray reconstruction. Nvidia bundled the game with most RTX graphics cards sold before March 16, and released several trailers showcasing the impact of DLSS and RTX technology on Requiem's visuals.

However, withdrawing the Resident Evil Requiem Game Ready driver will force Nvidia users to play the game on January's driver, possibly leading to a performance penalty. AMD also released its driver for Resident Evil Requiem and Marathon this week, with no major issues reported.

Capcom's survival horror game isn't just a crucial showcase for RTX GPUs; it is also quickly becoming one of 2026's first blockbuster hits. Within minutes of its launch at midnight ET on February 26, it blew past the franchise's all-time peak player count on Steam. As of this writing, Resident Evil Requiem is currently Steam's top-selling game and its third-most played title behind Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2. Nvidia is likely facing significant pressure to issue a driver hotfix as excitement for Capcom's latest game peaks over the weekend.

Complaints over the driver also included accusations that the problem stems from Nvidia's purported heavy reliance on AI for software development. Although there is no direct evidence that Game Ready Driver 595.59 – or any other Nvidia driver – was vibe coded, the company has made no secret of its bullishness about AI coding.

Nvidia GPUs have been the primary engine behind the ongoing AI boom, and CEO Jensen Huang admitted that he told employees to automate as many tasks as possible with AI late last year. Furthermore, earlier this month, AI tool Cursor stated that Nvidia has tripled its code commits since adopting AI, and that 30,000 of the company's engineers use Cursor daily. Last fall, Huang claimed that all of Nvidia's employees use at least one AI tool.