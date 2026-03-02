Rumor mill: Sony appears to be stepping back from its recent push to bring first-party PlayStation titles to PC. An industry insider has said that the company quietly changed course in 2025, resulting in fewer first-party single-player games being released on the platform. While this doesn't mean the end of Sony games on PC, it does suggest a more cautious strategy.

The new details, shared by noted leaker NateTheHate2, corroborate an earlier report by journalist Jason Schreier. According to these accounts, Sony no longer views PC ports – particularly of its single-player titles – as a major priority or a significant revenue driver. Several projects already in development are still expected to reach PC, but future conversions have slipped down the priority list.

Steam data offers a glimpse into the decision. Among Sony's internal studios, Insomniac Games stands out, with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered topping out at roughly 66,000 peak concurrent players and Spider-Man 2 drawing a lower peak.

Ghost of Tsushima, developed by Sucker Punch Productions and ported by Nixxes Software, sits among the top PlayStation launches to date with a 77,000-player peak. Meanwhile, Horizon Forbidden West and The Last of Us Part II Remastered drew peak concurrent player counts of around 40,000 and 30,000, respectively.

You'll be seeing fewer single player games arrive on PC.



The decision to shift away from supporting PC was made last year. Naturally, some may still release (pending how far along the ports were) but it no longer appears to be a priority for Sony moving forward. – NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) February 27, 2026

For a company that measures success not only in sales but also in ecosystem engagement, those figures may have limited the appeal of investing heavily in PC ports. The long delays between console and PC releases may have diluted excitement, forcing the ports to compete against discounted console versions and broader backlogs. This conservative launch pacing is widely seen as a way to protect hardware sales – a pillar of Sony's business model – even if it may have blunted momentum on Steam.

The contrast with Microsoft's strategy could not be sharper. Xbox has embraced a multi-platform model that treats first-party games as software assets to be distributed widely, versus Sony's more hardware-focused approach. Sony continues to anchor its value proposition around console ownership and the PlayStation Network ecosystem.

That difference will be visible again on March 19, when Death Stranding 2: On the Beach arrives on PC following nine months of PlayStation 5 exclusivity. While the title is produced by Kojima Productions rather than by Sony itself, its release cadence mirrors Sony's first-party port pattern. Steam tracking data shows strong prelaunch interest, with over 23,000 followers and a top-ten placement on the platform's wishlist charts. Even if it performs well, however, the title's external ownership means it is unlikely to significantly change Sony's broader strategy for its own first-party IP.

Sony's ports have generally been well-received for their execution. But technical quality alone has not translated into the kind of commercial impact that would make PC a clear priority. Taken together, the numbers suggest that for Sony, the added reach of PC releases may not outweigh the perceived strategic advantage of keeping popular franchises like Horizon, Spider-Man, and God of War within its own ecosystem.