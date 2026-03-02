Highly anticipated: After several years focused on Disney+ series, Star Wars is set to return to cinemas in force. Lucasfilm and Disney are preparing two consecutive theatrical releases: The Mandalorian and Grogu in May 2026, followed by Star Wars: Starfighter, a Ryan Gosling-led feature slated for May 2027. Both could help reestablish the franchise's presence in theaters after a long break from Star Wars films.

Industry insiders have expressed particular confidence in Starfighter, directed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy. According to sources cited by Variety, early showings of footage have impressed studio observers who describe Gosling's performance as standout and praise Levy for recapturing the original series' "spirit of fun."

The film is set five years after The Rise of Skywalker, a largely unexplored period in Star Wars continuity, and introduces an entirely new cast of characters with no required knowledge of prior episodes or streaming series. Starfighter's screenplay comes from Jonathan Tropper, known for writing The Adam Project – another Levy-directed collaboration – as well as The Wrecking Crew and Your Friends & Neighbors. The supporting cast includes Matt Smith, Amy Adams, Mia Goth, and Aaron Pierre, signaling a substantial investment in new screen personalities unconnected to the Skywalker lineage.

That standalone nature contrasts sharply with The Mandalorian and Grogu, a direct cinematic continuation of the Disney+ series. While The Mandalorian drew considerable cultural traction over three seasons – particularly around the breakout character Grogu – some insiders worry the upcoming film may attract a narrower audience, given its reliance on storylines from the streaming show. These observers suggest viewers who have not followed The Mandalorian on Disney+ could find less immediate familiarity in its cinematic chapter.

The twin projects suggest Disney continuing its television slate while reintroducing large-scale Star Wars films to theaters. Alongside ongoing series such as Ahsoka and Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, Starfighter and The Mandalorian and Grogu are part of a slate that mixes Disney+ series with new theatrical films.

If early sentiment proves accurate, some observers see Ryan Gosling's Starfighter as positioned for a creative reset on par with The Force Awakens, which relaunched Star Wars on the big screen in 2015.