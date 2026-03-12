Looking ahead: Epic Games is preparing to reintroduce the origins of one of the decade's most recognizable gaming franchises. Nearly 10 years after Fortnite became a cultural and commercial powerhouse through its battle royale mode, the studio is bringing back the game that started it all. Fortnite: Save the World will return as a free-to-play title on April 16, 2026, reintroducing players to the cooperative survival experience that first defined Epic's vision for the franchise.

Originally unveiled in 2011 and released after years of redesign and delay in 2017, Save the World was Fortnite long before "dropping from the battle bus" entered gaming vocabulary. It was built as a four-player PvE (player-versus-environment) action-building title – a blend of base construction, resource gathering, and combat against AI-controlled enemies.

That technical foundation would later enable the more famous Fortnite Battle Royale, the mode that exploded into a global phenomenon in late 2017. The success of the battle royale iteration quickly eclipsed Save the World, leaving the original PvE project largely sidelined.

While Epic initially planned to transition Save the World to a free-to-play model once it exited early access, that plan was shelved in 2020 as resources shifted toward sustaining Fortnite's live-service economy and its expanding metaverse ambitions.

The April relaunch effectively reverses that decision. When it goes live, Save the World will be accessible across nearly every major platform that supports Fortnite, including PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch 2, GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Only the original Nintendo Switch and mobile devices are excluded, even when attempting to access the game through cloud services.

Epic is encouraging players to pre-register for the relaunch through its official portal, offering community milestone rewards at 300,000, 700,000, and 1 million sign-ups. Early registrants can expect exclusive cosmetic bonuses once those collective goals are reached – a familiar incentive model drawn from the live-service playbook that helped Fortnite Battle Royale endure for nearly a decade.

For Epic Games, the move arrives at an interesting inflection point. After years of costly legal battles and pricing adjustments within Fortnite's in-game economy, the studio appears eager to re-engage its player base by revisiting its technical and creative roots. The free-to-play return of Save the World invites players – newcomers and veterans alike – to experience a formative chapter in one of gaming's most technologically influential franchises.