Looking ahead: Shantanu Narayen is preparing to step down as Adobe's chief executive after 18 years in the role, triggering a sharp market reaction and raising immediate questions about how the company – which generates roughly $24 billion in annual revenue – will navigate the next phase of the AI transition. He will remain CEO until a successor is named and will continue to serve as board chair.

Adobe shares fell about 7% in extended trading after the announcement, leaving the stock down roughly 23% so far this year and near a three-year low.

The board has already begun the search for a new chief executive. Lead independent director Frank Calderoni said the directors are "focused on selecting the right leader for this next exciting chapter of the company's growth" and thanked Narayen for "positioning Adobe for success in the AI-driven era."

Narayen, who joined Adobe in 1988 and became CEO in 2007, told employees in a memo that he intends to support his successor from the board, just as the company's co-founders, John Warnock and Charles Geschke, did for him.

Narayen's tenure reshaped Adobe's business model and product stack. He led one of the first large-scale transitions in enterprise software from perpetual licenses to recurring subscriptions, turning Creative Cloud into a bundle that combines core creative applications, cloud services, and now AI features into a single platform.

Under his leadership, annual revenue increased nearly sixfold to around $24 billion, and headcount grew from about 7,000 to more than 30,000 employees. Adobe's stock has also risen more than sixfold over that period, outpacing the S&P 500's roughly 350% gain, though recent years have seen a pullback as investors reassess software valuations and the impact of AI.

The most contentious strategic move of Narayen's later years was Adobe's attempt to acquire Figma, a fast-growing browser-native design and collaboration platform. The planned $20 billion deal would have brought modern, multi-user design tools directly into Adobe's portfolio. However, regulators in the United States and Europe signaled significant antitrust concerns, and the companies ultimately scrapped the merger.

Adobe paid Figma a $1 billion breakup fee, and the failed acquisition sharpened investor focus on whether the company can build or buy its way into the next generation of design and collaboration tools amid rising AI-enabled competition.

The leadership transition coincides with a quarter in which Adobe's core financial performance remained solid. For the fiscal first quarter ended Feb. 27, the company reported revenue of $6.40 billion, up about 12% year over year and ahead of expectations of $6.28 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $6.06, above forecasts of about $5.87, while GAAP net income rose to $1.89 billion, or $4.60 per share, from $1.81 billion, or $4.14 per share, a year earlier. Subscription revenue continued to dominate, with creative and marketing professionals generating $4.39 billion and business professionals and consumers contributing $1.78 billion.

Credit: App Economy Insights

The numbers highlight how central AI has become to Adobe's growth thesis. The company said annualized revenue from its AI-first products more than tripled compared with the same quarter last year, and Narayen described that portfolio as Adobe's "next billion-dollar business."

Those AI-first offerings are built around the Firefly family of generative models and a set of services that integrate with Creative Cloud and enterprise workflows. Firefly is designed to generate images, video, and other media from prompts while relying on training data and model governance intended to reduce copyright risk, positioning it as a "commercially safe" engine for brands and agencies.

For now, Adobe's official guidance points to incremental expansion rather than a strategic reset. The company expects revenue of $6.43 billion to $6.48 billion in the current quarter and adjusted earnings of $5.80 to $5.85 per share, roughly in line with or slightly above consensus estimates.

But the market's reaction to Narayen's planned exit suggests the next leader will be judged less on short-term earnings beats and more on whether Adobe can prove its AI-centric roadmap is sufficient to defend and extend its position in creative and enterprise software.