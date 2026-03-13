Highly anticipated: The iPhone Fold has been the subject of widespread speculation in recent months, with some reports suggesting it could carry a significant premium over its Android counterparts. A new leak, however, claims that the device will be priced much more competitively, aligning it with similar offerings from Samsung and Google.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that Apple will price its first foldable iPhone at "roughly $2,000," much lower than previously rumored. If Gurman's prediction holds, the iPhone Fold would match the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which starts at $1,999 for the base 256GB model. The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is slightly cheaper, starting at $1,799.

Earlier rumors from multiple sources suggested substantially higher prices, fueling speculation that the iPhone Fold could face the same commercial struggles as the Vision Pro. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had projected a price between $2,000 and $2,500, while Fubon Research's Arthur Liao anticipated a base price of $2,399. Earlier this month, tipster Instant Digital suggested a $2,325 starting price.

If Gurman's sources are correct, this is welcome news not just for Apple fans anticipating the iPhone Fold, but for all foldable enthusiasts who feared that an exorbitantly priced Apple device could push up prices across the segment, making folding smartphones even less affordable.

Meanwhile, a new report from The Bell appears to reveal some key specifications for the iPhone Fold. According to the publication, the device will ship with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM – the same as the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max – with Samsung supplying the memory chips, as it does for the iPhone 17 series.

The iPhone Fold is expected to offer three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. While the iPhone 17 Pro Max includes a 2TB variant, that option will reportedly not be available for the Fold. NAND flash supply remains unclear, though it could come from a combination of Micron, Samsung, Kioxia, and SK Hynix, all of whom provide storage for the iPhone 17 lineup.