Something to look forward to: Smartphone makers have spent years trying to nail the foldable form factor, but most consumers still gravitate toward traditional devices. Apple may be about to shift that balance with a new iPhone model that could be the industry's best shot at a breakthrough, though it will likely require a substantial investment from anyone who wants in early.

Insider sources across Apple's supply chain say a foldable iPhone is coming sooner rather than later. Cupertino has reportedly pulled off a "crease-free design" for the first time, addressing the biggest flaw in current foldables and potentially creating what could be the first genuinely "perfect" foldable smartphone.

The device is expected to launch as the iPhone Fold. Its inner display comes from Samsung, while Apple handled the panel structure, material processing, and lamination process. Apple is said to have rejected Samsung's early display samples until the company's engineers could deliver a panel that met Apple's quality standards.

Apple also collaborated with two Asian suppliers – Shin Zu Shing and Amphenol – to develop the hinge bearings. Together, they have reportedly created a strain-resistant liquid-metal material. The hinge and foldable panel are designed to work in tandem to provide a crease-free experience and a display that's both tough and durable.

Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn has now established a dedicated production line to bring the iPhone Fold to the market, according to the same sources. The device has moved out of the prototype stage and into the engineering verification test (EVT) phase, which determines whether engineering units can meet the intended design goals and specifications. If it clears EVT, the foldable iPhone could move quickly into final manufacturing.

Samsung, Huawei, and other major smartphone makers have been selling foldables for about seven years, with new models arriving regularly. But Apple's crease-free approach could give the company a major edge – potentially turning the foldable business upside down just like it did when the iPhone was first introduced.

Early iPhone Fold models, however, won't be cheap. Even by Apple's standards, the price is expected to be steep. Rumors point to a cost between $2,000 and $2,500, with a likely final price around $2,400. If accurate, that would make the iPhone Fold the most expensive smartphone Apple has ever released.

Masthead credit: MacRumors