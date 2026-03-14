In brief: As tech giants race to build data centers to power AI models, they have faced pushback over concerns about environmental impact and rising energy costs. A recent survey indicates that, while many Americans hold negative views of data centers, they also acknowledge their potential benefits.

Out of 8,512 US adults surveyed in late January, more respondents expressed negative views about data centers' effects on the environment and energy costs than positive ones. However, the largest number of respondents expect data centers to have a positive impact on jobs and tax revenue, and many remain unsure about their effects on the environment, energy, jobs, or taxes.

Nearly 40% of those surveyed believe that data centers are mostly bad for the environment and home energy costs. For each topic, the remaining 60% consists of respondents who replied "neither good nor bad" or "not sure." Only single-digit percentages believe that data centers are mostly good for the environment and energy costs.

Rural communities have widely protested the rapid expansion of energy-intensive AI data centers, blaming them for rising power bills and increased strain on energy grids that were not designed to handle the extra load. Tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Oracle, OpenAI, and xAI recently signed a voluntary agreement with the Trump administration to cover the rising energy costs rather than pass them on to local residents.

While the companies pledged to invest in new power plants, support grid upgrades, and negotiate with local utilities, the agreement is not legally binding. It remains unclear to what extent – if at all – the AI companies will follow through.

Meanwhile, environmental concerns largely stem from potential impacts on water supplies. AI data centers require significant amounts of water for cooling, and opponents worry that they could strain or contaminate local water resources, affecting residents and farmers.

Tech giants have largely dismissed these concerns. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called water-related worries "fake," while comparing AI energy requirements to the energy needed to train humans.

About one quarter of survey respondents say data centers will positively affect local jobs and tax revenue. A slightly larger percentage are unsure about tax revenue, and roughly one third either have no opinion or are unsure about the impact on jobs. Respondents who read or heard a lot about data centers expressed more negative opinions overall, but still anticipated positive impacts on jobs and tax revenue.