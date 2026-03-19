Rumor mill: Ongoing DRAM and NAND shortages have already impacted the pricing and release timelines of computers and other tech products, prompting analysts to predict that Sony and Microsoft could delay their next-generation consoles. However, Take-Two's CEO and a well-known leaker with a solid track record have recently suggested otherwise.

Near the end of an interview with The Game Business, Strauss Zelnick – the head of the company that owns Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games – said he sees no reason to believe the current RAM shortage will impact the launch of next-generation consoles. Recent leaks appear to support that view.

According to the latest information, Sony and Microsoft are expected to introduce the PlayStation 6 and a new Xbox, codenamed Helix, in late 2027. However, sharp increases in RAM prices driven by manufacturers diverting capacity to AI data centers have already disrupted other parts of the tech industry.

Laptop prices are rising, and fewer consumers are upgrading their CPUs and motherboards due to the high cost of DDR5 RAM. Valve has also reportedly delayed the launch of its Steam Machine as it struggles to secure sufficient DDR5 supply. The situation has fueled speculation that Sony and Microsoft may try to wait out the crisis rather than release prohibitively expensive consoles. However, there is no concrete evidence to support that theory.

Prominent leaker KeplerL2 recently claimed that the PS6 and Xbox "Helix" remain on track for a holiday 2027 release. It remains unclear why console manufacturers would proceed despite significant supply chain disruptions.

One possibility is that Sony and Microsoft have secured enough memory reserves to launch their systems on schedule, even if only in limited quantities. A more concerning explanation is that DRAM and NAND shortages are not expected to improve in the years immediately following the anticipated launch window.

Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group – the parent company of memory manufacturer SK Hynix – recently said shortages are likely to persist into 2030, well beyond the expected launch window for the PS6 and Xbox "Helix." Delaying the consoles that long would likely be untenable. Existing chip manufacturing contracts with TSMC may also limit Sony and Microsoft's flexibility.

Furthermore, the hardware specifications the companies have already taped out may be well-suited for a 2027 release but could appear dated in a 2030 market.

Although Sony has not shared details about its next console, Microsoft has described "Helix" as a "premium" device. Leaks also suggest the next Xbox will feature a significantly more powerful processor than the PS6, potentially making it one of the most expensive consoles ever released.