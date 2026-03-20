TL;DR: Sony is reportedly planning to phase out the "PlayStation Network" and "PSN" branding by September 2026. It remains unclear whether the company has chosen a replacement name for its free digital media service, but online speculation suggests it could be folded into the paid PlayStation Plus platform as Sony reevaluates its digital content strategy.

Sony reportedly sent an email to developers informing them of its decision to phase out the "PlayStation Network" and "PSN" branding across its platform, ostensibly to "properly capture the breadth of our evolving digital services." The company insists the changes will be "purely visual" and will not introduce any technical alterations to its software or hardware products.

Sony also assured gamers that the shift will not affect their PSN accounts. All features associated with the platform – such as friends, multiplayer, and trophies – will "remain unaffected" and available to players. The company added that users will be notified in advance of the transition, which is expected to coincide with a Technical Requirements Checklist update this fall.

The email, seen by Insider Gaming, does not specify whether Sony has selected a replacement name. The lack of clarity has fueled speculation that the company is trying to move away from being seen solely as a console-focused brand, especially as Microsoft continues to blur the lines between PC and Xbox with its Project Helix platform.

Sony has already begun replacing the term "PlayStation Network" with simply "PlayStation" in the Network settings on the PS5. As noted by PlayStation Lifestyle, the PSN logo has also been removed from the menu, while the PlayStation Network Status page is now labeled "PlayStation Status."

The PlayStation Network branding was introduced in 2006 with the PS3 before expanding to other Sony hardware. In its early years, it helped distinguish online services from local features, but that distinction has gradually faded as most functionality has shifted online.

Sony and Microsoft are also working on their next-generation consoles, tentatively dubbed the PlayStation 6 and Xbox Helix. A sharp rise in DRAM prices has fueled speculation that their launches could be delayed by a year or two, but a recent report suggests both systems remain on track for a 2027 release.