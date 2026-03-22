First look: MSI signaled a shift in strategy for its upcoming Modern 14S and 16S laptops during a recent technology event in Tokyo. The devices will come in two hardware tiers rather than just the Core Ultra configurations MSI described in January, with the lineup now spanning Intel's Series 3 family from Core Ultra to the lower-tier Core Series 3.

The distinction between the models lies in their platforms. The AI+ versions use Intel's latest Panther Lake platform and are powered by Core Ultra Series 3 chips. These configurations support higher performance, featuring two DDR5 memory slots.

The standard Modern 14S and 16S variants, by contrast, are built on the Wildcat Lake platform, which uses lower-tier Intel Core Series 3 processors.

Technical details shared at the Tokyo event show that the Wildcat versions have a single DDR5 memory slot, consistent with Intel's design of Wildcat Lake as a single-channel architecture. The Wildcat Lake processor is a 6-core chip aimed at the mainstream business segment.

The existence of the Wildcat-based models was not part of MSI's earlier marketing, which focused solely on Core Ultra configurations when the Modern 14S and 16S were first introduced in January.

MSI has also updated the physical design of the Modern series based on regional feedback, with the chassis and port selection configured to meet the specific demands of the Japanese market. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models now include two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, and a wired LAN jack. Other refinements include a larger touchpad and a keyboard surface designed to resist fingerprints.

The 6-core Wildcat series is considered Intel's competitor to Apple's MacBook Neo. To compete with Cupertino's new budget offering, such laptops would have to retail at $600 or below. The company has not yet announced release dates or official pricing for either tier.

By splitting the Modern series into high-performance AI+ models and more affordable mainstream versions, MSI is positioning itself to reach multiple segments of the business laptop market. For now, details on availability remain pending as the company finalizes its rollout plans.