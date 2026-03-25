The takeaway: AMD is betting on an aggressive refresh of its existing RDNA 3-class GPU IP for its upcoming Medusa APUs, tuning the architecture for new features instead of rolling out an entirely separate integrated graphics design. The company's next Ryzen APU family, codenamed Medusa Point, will integrate a GPU core labeled RDNA 4m – technology that traces its lineage back to RDNA 3 and is being updated with new capabilities.

Internal software documentation from the LLVM compiler project recently added two identifiers, GFX1171 and GFX1172, marking GPUs that occupy an unusual place in AMD's architecture lineup. While the GFX12 branch represents AMD's next-generation RDNA 4 designs and GFX13 maps to RDNA 5, these new IDs remain under the GFX11 family derived from RDNA 3.

AMD appears to be developing these as enhanced extensions rather than complete replacements, modifying core IP to handle newer low-precision formats, including FP8/BF8, and to enable FSR 4, its next-generation upscaling technology.

This repackaging effort reflects both technological and market pragmatism. The RDNA 3-based integrated graphics used in current Ryzen AI 300 and 400 processors already target mainstream laptop and APU designs, where power and efficiency constraints are significant.

By adapting RDNA 3.5 into RDNA 4m, AMD is effectively ensuring that its mainstream and mobile chips can adopt newer rendering features, such as machine-learning-assisted upscaling and image reconstruction, without a wholesale shift to a completely new graphics architecture.

Leaks suggest this refreshed GPU technology could remain in the market until around 2029, aligning with reports of a long support cycle for RDNA 3.5-class integrated graphics.

The timing also lines up with leaks about AMD's broader APU roadmap. While Medusa Point is expected to bring RDNA 4m to desktop APUs, Medusa Halo is rumored to feature the next-generation RDNA 5 GPU microarchitecture for higher-end systems.

The divide gives AMD flexibility, allowing it to update its mainstream silicon with modern features while reserving cutting-edge designs for premium use cases. LLVM references to new instruction set extensions, including WMMA and SWMMAC, appear to confirm support for AI and matrix-computation workloads, providing the hardware foundation that FSR 4 and similar hybrid graphics techniques can leverage.

The company's emphasis on bringing FSR 4 support to upcoming APUs suggests AMD views that software layer as more than a simple image-enhancement option. Releasing an APU without support for its most advanced upscaler would make it harder for AMD to match rival offerings that lean on their own AI-driven scaling technologies.

By embedding FSR 4 hooks into the redesigned RDNA 4m, AMD helps maintain consistency between its discrete and integrated GPUs, benefiting developers building on unified graphics APIs.