Rumor mill: After months of speculation about the future of the OnePlus brand, a well-known tipster has seemingly confirmed that the company will shut down its global operations next month. The report is said to have been corroborated by an unnamed source familiar with the matter.

On Tuesday, tipster Yogesh Brar reiterated earlier rumors that OnePlus will soon shut down in the US, the UK, the EU, and most other global markets while continuing to operate in a handful of Asian countries, including China and India. Although the post has since been deleted, 9to5Google reports that the news was confirmed by a OnePlus insider.

According to the source, the company will cease operations in North America and most of Europe, with the shutdown potentially occurring as early as April 2026. Interestingly, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu stepped down on Tuesday after a seven-year tenure, fueling further speculation about the brand's future.

Neither Brar nor the source clarified how the decision will affect existing OnePlus customers regarding after-sales service and OTA updates. However, OnePlus had previously promised a "full guarantee of users' after-sales support, software updates, and rights commitments" following the initial shutdown reports that emerged in January.

Despite reports that it plans to exit key global markets, OnePlus is reportedly moving forward with new product launches in China and India. Just this week, the company teased new mid-range Nord-series smartphones in India and launched the OnePlus 15T compact smartphone in China.

Closure rumors first surfaced in January, when Android Headlines reported that the company was being "dismantled" in North America and Europe, with plans to fully shut down operations before the end of the year.

OnePlus issued unconvincing denials, with India CEO Robin Liu stating that operations in India would continue for the foreseeable future. Notably, global leadership never clarified whether operations in Europe, North America, or other markets would continue as usual.

OnePlus has not directly responded to the latest reports. When asked, its PR team referred back to the company's official statement on Liu's resignation.