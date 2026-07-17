In a nutshell: Following months of rumors and speculation about the future of the OnePlus brand, the company has officially confirmed that it is exiting all North American and European markets effective immediately. OnePlus will no longer launch new devices in these regions but will continue providing software updates and after-sales support to existing customers.

OnePlus also assured existing users that it will honor all warranty coverage and that eligible devices will be repaired through its authorized service centers in accordance with its standard warranty and support obligations. Eligible OnePlus devices will also continue receiving Android updates and security patches under the company's existing software support commitments.

Additionally, OnePlus announced that it will replace OxygenOS with the latest version of ColorOS, the Android skin used by its parent company, Oppo. However, the company will give users the option to decline the update and continue using OxygenOS instead. Users will also be able to roll back to OxygenOS if they accidentally update to ColorOS.

As part of its exit strategy, OnePlus will shut down its online community forums in North America and Europe on August 16. In an official announcement, the company said existing forum posts would no longer be accessible after the shutdown and urged users to manually save copies of their posts, comments, photos, guides, and other contributions before that date.

OnePlus' announcement comes just days after reports began circulating that the long-rumored shutdown could happen as early as this week. Speculation about the company's future has been ongoing for several months, with multiple tipsters and media reports claiming that OnePlus planned to close its operations in the US, UK, and EU.

OnePlus previously issued denials that failed to convince many observers, with India CEO Robin Liu stating that the company's local operations would continue as usual. However, he resigned just weeks later, raising further questions about the statement. The company has since confirmed that it will remain operational in India and China and has launched multiple devices in both markets over the past few months.