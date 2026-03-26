Rumor mill: Samsung has long used its 200MP camera on its Galaxy devices as a key advantage over the iPhone, but that gap may be closing. A new rumor claims Apple is considering the high-resolution sensor for a future model.

According to a post from leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, supply chain insiders say that Apple is testing a 200MP camera with a 1/1.2-inch sensor. That's larger than the 1/1.3-inch 200MP ISOCELL unit in the Galaxy S26 Ultra and other companies' flagships, meaning Apple's version should capture more light for improved low-light shots, greater detail, and potentially better dynamic range.

Apple's new camera appears to match Sony's LYT-901 on the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra, though that handset is rumored to feature dual 200MP cameras, with the other being a 1/1.4-inch 200MP telephoto lens.

The post claims that the sensor will be the main camera on the iPhone, so the telephoto and ultrawide-angle units could be limited to 48MP, but it would still be a considerable improvement over the iPhone 17 Pro's 48MP 1/1.28-inch unit.

Rumors like these should always be taken with a grain of salt. However, Morgan Stanley said in January that Apple is working on a 200MP camera that it wants to bring to the iPhone as soon as 2028. It's also worth remembering that tech companies aren't averse to introducing features long used by rivals in their own products.

Exactly which iPhone model Apple plans to introduce the sensor in is being debated. Some reports say it could arrive as early as next year, while other outlets point to it becoming the primary rear shooter in a later model. Either way, a megapixel jump alone won't guarantee better images: Apple's computational photography, sensor size, lens quality, and pixel binning will matter far more than the headline number.

As we reported last year, Apple is expected to split its iPhone launches starting in 2026, with the iPhone 18 Pro and its first foldable arriving in the fall, and the standard iPhone 18 arriving in spring 2027. That opens the door for Apple to debut the 200MP camera in a premium device first, whether that's an iPhone 19 Pro, a second-gen foldable, or, most likely, a special 20th anniversary model.

Image credit: 85mm.ca