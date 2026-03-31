What just happened? At a time when everyday living costs are rising and people are tightening their belts, Samsung isn't shying away from charging premium prices for its products. The company has launched a keyboard add-on for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra that turns the tablet into a laptop. Unfortunately, the new Pro Keyboard costs a massive $399.

Samsung released a $210 Book Cover Keyboard Slim for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra when the tablet launched. It arrived alongside a more expensive option, the Pro Keyboard, in Korea earlier this month, and it's now available in the US.

The Pro Keyboard launched in Korea for the equivalent of around $338. That's notably less than the price in the US, where it's now available for $400. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra starts at $1,199, so the combination comes to $1,600.

That means the Pro Keyboard is even more expensive than the priciest Apple Magic Keyboard – the model for the 13-inch iPad Pro – which costs $349.

Samsung will likely point at the difference between the Pro Keyboard and the Slim model to justify the former's high price.

The Pro drops the simpler folio-style design and goes for something closer to a laptop base, complete with an aluminum body, an integrated trackpad, and an 81-key layout.

Samsung says the trackpad is 14.6% larger than the previous model, and because the accessory connects through the tablet's Pogo pins, it works instantly without the usual Bluetooth pairing hassle.

There are also several productivity-focused extras, including a DeX key for switching into Samsung's desktop-style interface and an AI key – though those features might have limited appeal – and customizable app shortcut keys.

Other additions include touchpad on/off controls, keyboard sharing, and automatic screen wake and sleep when the case is opened or closed. It also comes in silver or gray.

That still doesn't make the price any easier to swallow. At 636 grams, the Pro Keyboard is also noticeably heavier than the 466-gram Book Cover Keyboard Slim, so Samsung is essentially asking buyers to pay nearly double for the better materials, bigger trackpad, and extra shortcut-focused features.

9to5Google notes that some early reviews of the keyboard have been less than glowing, with criticisms aimed at the lack of backlighting, the fact that it doesn't protect the rear of the tablet, and a "hinge that will be guaranteed to break within months."