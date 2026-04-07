A hot potato: It might be difficult for some people to believe, but not everyone owns a smartphone. Those who can't or won't use a handset often find today's digital society difficult to navigate. Just ask the 81-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers fan who can't get a season ticket because the team no longer prints paper versions.

Errol Segal has been a LA Dodgers season ticket holder for over 50 years, but that run has come to an end as the team transitions to all-digital for season tickets.

Segal, who runs a recycling center in south LA, is one of around 23 million adults living in the US who don't own a smartphone. CBS LA reports that his beloved Dodgers has always printed his season ticket, but he was recently informed by the team that it had gone fully digital, bringing an end to physical ticketing options.

Segal says he simply does not know how to use a computer. Smartphones are another area where he's not comfortable; instead, he uses an old flip phone, which obviously isn't going to do the job.

It appears that the digital rule applies only to season tickets. In an experiment, Segal went to Dodger Stadium and bought four printed tickets. He says this proves that the team can print season tickets – it just doesn't want to.

Segal also said that the Dodgers have been mostly digital for the past 12 seasons, and he previously paid an additional $600 to have his tickets printed. But this is the first year where printing them has not been an option.

The situation has brought the debate about forced technology use, especially amongst older people and the less tech-savvy, into the spotlight once again.

Some point out that not everyone is able to use a smartphone or computer to perform essential tasks that used to be done in-person or over the phone. As such, there should always be non-digital options available.

On the flip side, the less sympathetic argue that this is the world we now live in, and everyone needs to learn at least the basics. What do you think about the Segal's case? Let us know in the comments below.