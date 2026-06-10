Forward-looking: Redmond is hell-bent on making printing on Windows a more modern and secure experience. A new printing framework is coming that could strip users of some choices while allegedly improving the reliability of printer management and support workflows.

Microsoft recently introduced Windows Ready Print, a new printing model designed to "evolve" the company's previous Modern Print Platform. The core idea behind the model is to align printing devices and the Windows ecosystem with up-to-date communication standards, including Internet Printing Protocol (IPP), eSCL scanning, and Universal Print.

Microsoft's post explained that using WRP means more than simply adopting newer printing protocols. The company is now focused on "simplifying printing, aligning modern standards, and delivering consistent, forward-looking experiences for users, IT administrators, and partners."

WRP's starting point is a transition away from legacy third-party drivers, a significant change Microsoft introduced earlier this year. The company later clarified the move, confirming that older printers and OEM device drivers would continue working on newer Windows releases, as they have for years.

However, more changes are coming in this WRP-focused approach. Starting in July 2026, newly installed printing devices will be managed through the Windows Ready Print framework by default. The new printing experience is already available in the latest Windows 11 Insider builds and is designed to streamline the traditionally complex process of driver management and installation.

Windows printer preferences will now include new options to customize how WRP operates. End users and system administrators will be able to enforce WRP-based print management or disable the new workflow to continue using OEM drivers. When Windows Protected Print Mode is enabled, printers will be installed exclusively through WRP, and non-compatible devices will not function.

Microsoft acknowledges that some enterprise organizations and small office/home office users are not ready to transition to WRP immediately. For this reason, the company is providing additional options to enable or disable the feature. New policies are also available in Group Policy Editor to allow or explicitly block driver selection through WRP.

Internet Printing Protocol, eSCL, and other modern standards are part of a broader effort to modernize traditional printing on Windows. Based on the Mopria Alliance industry initiative, these technologies are promoted as improving security, compatibility, and reliability in printer management across both x86 and Arm-based devices.