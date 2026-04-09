What just happened? AMD has confirmed the price of its Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 processor, and, as expected, it's expensive. The chip will carry an MSRP of $899 when it arrives on April 22, making it $200 pricier than the Ryzen 9 9950X3D was at launch.

Listings for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 appeared on retailers' websites over the weekend. The prices suggested that the CPU would cost around $1,000, which turned out to be $100 more than the official MSRP.

David McAfee, VP & GM of Ryzen CPU and Radeon graphics at AMD, has now confirmed on X that the company's latest CPU will be released at $899. That's about $230 more than what you'd currently pay for a Ryzen 9 9950X3D.

– David McAfee (@McAfeeDavid_AMD) April 8, 2026

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 is AMD's first dual-cache X3D CPU – each of its two CCDs is equipped with stacked cache memory. The design offers a huge 208MB of total cache, which AMD claims can yield 5% to 10% faster performance in select rendering and content creation workloads compared to the Ryzen 9 9950X3D.

While the X3D processors are known for their excellent gaming performance, AMD is pushing the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 more as a chip for workstations that handle tasks such as compiling game engines, running AI models, and rendering 3D objects.

Team Red never even released any gaming benchmarks for the CPU. Instead, it posted tables showing performance in various applications versus the 9950X3D.

AMD says the chip can deliver up to 13% better performance in AI and simulation workloads, around 7% gains in V-Ray and Blender rendering, and 5% to 7% faster results in content creation benchmarks, including Puget for DaVinci Resolve and Geekbench multi-core.

Gaming performance is expected to show little improvement compared to the 9950X3D.

Like the earlier model, the 9950X3D2 is a 16-core, 32-thread chip based on AMD's Zen 5 architecture. It has a higher TDP of 200W, which is 30W above the previous version.

Boost clock speed has been reduced slightly to 5.6 GHz from 5.7 GHz on the 9950X3D. As part of the AM5 platform, it still supports DDR5 memory, PCIe 5.0, and Precision Boost Overdrive 2. AMD is also shipping the chip in a monochrome "Dual Edition" box to help set it apart from older models.