In a nutshell: OneDrive users have frequently reported receiving mysterious unsolicited files from random accounts since late last year. Efforts to delete, report, and hide the files have been spotty, and while Microsoft acknowledged the problem in January, the company has yet to provide an update or a foolproof solution as complaints continue to trickle in.

At least a few hundred users on Reddit and Microsoft's support forums began reporting that their OneDrive folders were receiving suspicious shared files and links starting in December. Although the source of the spam has not been definitively determined, many suspect phishing or hacking attempts.

Users typically receive emails containing links to files with random or suspicious names such as "GET COIN," "GET FILE," or "GET BONUS." Some messages indicate that malicious actors might be attempting to lure unsuspecting users with cryptocurrency-related offers.

Meanwhile, others reference explicit content, another likely avenue for phishing or distributing malware. Respondents from Microsoft's support team stress that users are not liable if illegal content is shared with them as long as they don't download, store, or distribute it.

The company advises users not to click the links and to block or report the senders. Users can also deactivate OneDrive notifications for receiving shared files or tighten Microsoft 365's spam filter. However, some users report that blocking and reporting senders does not stem the tide. Worse, the suspicious files often still appear after users attempt to delete or hide them, since the files never technically enter their OneDrive folders.

Microsoft acknowledged the problem in a support document in early January, noting that the issue has been confirmed on Windows, macOS, iOS, and web browsers. Unfortunately, the document only says that the company is working to resolve the problem by the end of January. More than two months later, Microsoft has not provided an update, and users have continued to report the issue as recently as mid-February.

Users have found other reasons to complain about OneDrive over recent months. Many remain unaware that Windows directs them to store files in Microsoft's cloud service by default, only learning of the practice when they deactivate OneDrive and discover that all of their files are missing.

To avoid these issues, TechSpot recommends deactivating OneDrive upon installing Windows 11, but major OS updates can sometimes re-enable the app.