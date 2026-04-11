What just happened? Sony Pictures' latest deal shows that Hollywood is still chasing technology-heavy stories drawn from video games, and Metal Gear Solid is now in its sights. The studio has brought in directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein to adapt Hideo Kojima's stealth-action series for the big screen, a fresh start for a film project that has stalled for years.

Lipovsky and Stein, who helped relaunch the Final Destination franchise with last year's entry that made $317 million worldwide on a $50 million budget, have signed a first-look deal with Sony that goes beyond Metal Gear.

The agreement covers their newly formed production company, Wonderlab, which will develop multiple projects for the studio's various labels. Alongside the Metal Gear film, they are reportedly working on an animated Venom movie and an original science fiction project titled The Earthling.

The latest development effectively resets a project that's been in creative limbo for more than a decade. Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts had been attached since 2014 and frequently talked about wanting to respect Kojima's original vision. Despite periodic updates, his version never moved into production, and Sony's new deal with Lipovsky and Stein marks a clean restart for the project.

Kojima's shadow hangs over any attempt to bring Metal Gear Solid to the screen. His games are known for dense, twist-heavy plots, deliberate pacing, and a focus on war, technology, and surveillance. That mix often feels closer to cinema than to traditional game design. For Sony's new team, the challenge is to turn that interactive, player-driven style into a film that still feels relevant to viewers who grew up with games.

Producers Avi and Ari Arad, whose credits include Iron Man and Venom, remain attached to shepherd the project. It's unclear whether Dune and Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac, who was announced as Solid Snake in 2020, is still participating. Isaac has previously expressed continued enthusiasm for the role, saying in 2022 that "it has so much potential," but Sony has not confirmed current casting or direction.

Details regarding Kojima's own involvement have not been disclosed. Kojima has long blended film language into his games but has rarely given up control of his stories to outside partners. That push and pull between Kojima's vision and a studio production could ultimately decide how well Metal Gear Solid makes the jump from console to screen.