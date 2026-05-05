Solidus Release: Popular video game franchises are routinely experiencing "unprecedented" leaks and unauthorized releases of proprietary code or assets. The latest incident involves one of the greatest games of all time, whose assets were shared by an unknown party on an important date in the franchise's convoluted lore.

The full assets of Metal Gear Solid 2's HD remaster were recently leaked on 4chan. An unnamed party used the notorious imageboard to distribute the source code for every version of the remaster across all supported platforms, including the PlayStation Vita edition. The leak also reportedly includes 30GB of raw, uncompressed game assets, along with some unused content.

The leak occurred on April 30, a date that holds special significance for the Metal Gear series. Fans are now speculating about who may be behind it, with some suggesting it could involve someone who worked directly on the project.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition was originally released alongside other Metal Gear titles in the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PlayStation Vita. The HD remaster was later brought to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch as part of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

Bluepoint Games, the studio known for its work on Metal Gear remasters and other major re-releases, was acquired by Sony in 2021 and reportedly shut down earlier this year.

It is unclear whether someone at Bluepoint could be responsible for the leak as retaliation for Sony's decision to close the studio.

What is known is that Metal Gear enthusiasts are now speculating about what kinds of improvements and changes modders could bring to Metal Gear Solid 2 using the leaked assets. A tentative list of the most requested features includes new point-of-view perspectives, VR support, ray-traced lighting, and co-op mode.

Fans have also expressed interest in restoring deleted cutscenes, although this is likely an unrealistic goal, as the leak does not appear to include any assets from the original PlayStation 2 release. When it arrived in 2001, Metal Gear Solid 2 was widely praised for its stealth gameplay, graphics, and the complex themes explored by director and designer Hideo Kojima.

Over the past few years, major game leaks have become increasingly common. Notable examples include Far Cry and Grand Theft Auto V. In some rare cases, game studios themselves have been directly linked to significant source code drops, such as with Team Fortress 2 and Command & Conquer. Modders and amateur developers often step in afterward, experimenting with new ideas or enhancing the original experience for modern systems.