The big picture: MicroProse was revived in 2018 when Australian software entrepreneur David Lagettie acquired the company's rights from Cybergun Group. Lagettie is known for developing TitanIM, an open-world engine designed to simulate complex military scenarios. However, MicroProse's next product has nothing to do with such simulations or with software intended for military use.

After bringing the classic Grand Prix series back to digital stores, MicroProse has now announced its next game, set to be released by the end of the month. Legendary Pilots is a modern indie flight simulator designed to deliver a complete yet accessible management experience. This time, the simulation elements won't require players to read hundreds of pages just to understand how to get a barely airworthy aircraft off the ground.

Legendary Pilots is being developed by Berkbox, a two-person team formed to create unique entertainment products. Part management sim and part flight simulator, the new game focuses on regional aviation and a selection of aircraft designed to offer a distinct flying experience. Players will manage both a pilot's career and an aviation company fighting for relevance in a "dynamic" airline economy.

The management side of the game encompasses the company's full operations, including logistics, staffing, and passenger needs. Players will also compete with AI-controlled airline ventures, carefully planning aircraft routes to improve efficiency and increase profit margins.

MicroProse said that the flight simulation component of its new game will be both accessible and rewarding, featuring simplified navigation instruments such as a radio compass. The company is known for developing and publishing some of the most complex combat flight simulators of the 90s, including F-15 Strike Eagle and the Gunship series.

While classic MicroProse titles aimed to achieve graphical realism in an era lacking 3D hardware accelerators and meaningful computing power, Legendary Pilots takes a completely different approach.

The new game uses a blend of pixel-art aesthetics and stylized 3D graphics, a style Berkbox has used in previous projects. This is likely a smart choice, as it avoids direct comparisons with modern, hyper-realistic titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

Legendary Pilots is expected to launch on Steam on April 21, 2026. Unlike the aforementioned AAA flight simulator, playing this indie title won't require a GPU upgrade or a costly investment in additional RAM.