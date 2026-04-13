Editor's take: The Stop Killing Games movement is still working to pressure publishers to preserve access to games after online servers are shut down. A new bill aims to protect the long-term availability of game worlds, which is why some corporations are already lobbying against the proposed legislation.

Stop Killing Games is backing a new bill from Chris Ward, a member of the California State Assembly since 2020. Introduced earlier this year, the Protect Our Games Act would require gaming companies to make clear commitments to long-term support for "server-connected" video games. The bill has undergone a significant review process and is expected to be debated soon.

According to Ward's original proposal, AB 1921 would require companies selling live-service games to notify consumers of the end-of-support date. In addition, publishers would not be allowed to sell games within the final two months of their service life. Before servers are shut down, companies would also need to provide an alternative plan for preserving access or enabling offline play.

The newly amended AB 1921 includes more detailed obligations for game companies. The updated rules, expected to apply to games released after January 1, 2027, would require publishers or developers to patch games losing online-only functionality so they remain playable offline after official support ends. Alternatively, consumers would be entitled to a full refund of the original purchase price.

Furthermore, AB 1921 now requires publishers to send a warning to players both in-game and through the company's website 60 days before a game's servers are scheduled to go offline. Players must also be given clear notice of which online features will be disabled, any potential security risks, and the technical requirements needed to keep the game functional offline over time.

The bill includes several exceptions, such as subscription-based game services and free-to-play games that have never required a purchase. Games sold as one-time downloads and designed to function fully offline from the outset are also exempt.

SKG recently confirmed that it fully supports the California AB 1921 legislation and has advised Ward on aspects of its drafting. The bill has already attracted attention from major lobbying groups within the US gaming industry, suggesting it is gaining traction and prompting significant debate.

The SKG collective has also shared additional details about its upcoming initiatives. After collecting more than one million verified signatures in the EU, the SKG-backed Stop Destroying Videogames initiative is set to be a "special guest" at a European Parliament hearing on April 16.