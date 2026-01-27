In brief: The consumer movement behind Stop Killing Games has reached a major milestone. After collecting a substantial number of signatures, the organization is now preparing to launch a Europe-wide campaign to ban planned obsolescence in gaming through legislation.

The team behind Stop Killing Games recently announced a major milestone. The Stop Destroying Videogames initiative has surpassed 1.29 million verified signatures, prompting the European Union's highest authorities to formally consider the petition, which seeks to ban disposable game-as-a-service products.

The SKG movement was originally launched by Ross Scott, who compiled a list of "dead" games that had been taken offline by their original publishers. The initiative quickly gained traction, forcing publishers to defend their disposable business models. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot noted that "nothing is eternal," though the company continues to focus on its own releases.

SKG member Moritz Katzner said the team decided to release the final signature count ahead of schedule. The Stop Destroying Videogames petition achieved an exceptionally high verification rate. Traditionally, the best-performing initiatives see 10 – 15 percent of signatures unverified, while others can reach 20 – 25 percent and still be considered successful.

Stop Destroying Videogames is organized under the European Citizens' Initiative (ECI), a mechanism designed to enhance direct democracy in the European Union. The European Commission, which serves as Brussels' main executive body, has acknowledged the initiative and its immediate implications. According to the Commission, when an ECI receives at least one million valid signatures, EU authorities are required to examine the proposal and respond within six months.

"The organizers of the initiative call on the Commission to introduce a requirement for publishers selling or licensing videogames in the EU to leave such games in a functional state, so as to prevent publishers from remotely disabling videogames," the EC said.

Over the coming weeks, European commissioners will meet with representatives from SDV/SKG to discuss the challenges surrounding game-as-a-service products. The European Parliament will also engage in the conversation through a public hearing. SKG noted that some details remain confidential, as the team seeks to avoid leaks to potentially hostile lobbying groups.

While the gaming industry has increasingly favored online-only services, this approach remains unpopular among many player communities. SKG is also taking action against Saudi-owned Electronic Arts, which recently shut down Anthem's servers, rendering the game unplayable. The team has provided guidance for European gamers on requesting refunds in France and Germany, proactively helping players affected by such shutdowns.