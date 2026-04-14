Something to look forward to: Valve still hasn't confirmed a precise release window for the Steam Machine beyond saying it will ship sometime this year, but it appears that the new Steam Controller could arrive a lot sooner. Shipping documents show the company is stocking up on the device, suggesting it could be the first of Valve's three new products to launch.

The shipping manifest, posted on X by industry insider Brad Lynch, details the import of a "Wireless PC Controller" that arrived in the US from Hong Kong on April 4.

– Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) April 13, 2026

Public import records show the shipment was destined for Valve Corporation and originated from Cheng Uei Precision Ind. Co Ltd – a Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer best known as Foxlink.

While the documents don't reveal how many controllers are in the shipment, they specify 40 packages with a gross weight of 12,970 kg (14.3 tons), which is obviously a lot.

This isn't the first sign pointing to Valve releasing the Steam Controller before the Steam Machine. In March, Lynch revealed new code from Valve's website that described the user experience of detecting and connecting the controller and the wireless puck.

– Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) April 2, 2026

The Steam Machine, Steam Controller, and Steam Frame were originally supposed to launch before March this year, but like so many other products, they were delayed because of the memory crisis.

Valve pushed the devices' launch date to the first half of 2026, which ends in less than two months, but the company said in March that all three products would be shipping "this year."

Most PC gamers would like to see the Steam Controller launch ahead of the Steam Machine and Steam Frame. Releasing it first makes sense from Valve's point of view as the controller isn't directly affected by memory shortages like the other two products.

The device borrows heavily from the Steam Deck's input layout, pairing dual trackpads with TMR magnetic thumbsticks, gyro aiming, and capacitive Grip Sense tech that can activate motion controls only when the pad is being held.

Other features include four rear buttons, upgraded haptics in the trackpads and grips, Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless via a dongle, USB-C wired support, and broad Windows, Mac, and Linux compatibility.