First look: Intel has showcased a reference laptop design featuring an unidentified chip from its new Core Series 3 "Wildcat Lake" lineup. The notebook sports a sleek aluminum chassis with an unmistakable MacBook-style keyboard and comes in a variegated aquamarine and cream colorway.

The laptop is powered by a six-core CPU in a 2P+4LPE configuration, featuring two Cougar Cove P-cores and four Darkmont LPE cores. The SoC also includes two Xe graphics cores and a dedicated 17 TOPS NPU. Intel did not specify the exact CPU model, but it is believed to be either the Core 7 360 or Core 7 350, as these are the only two Wildcat Lake SKUs with a 17 TOPS NPU.

The reference laptop also features 16GB of soldered memory, a notable inclusion in the current market where DRAM prices have reached record highs and are expected to rise further in the coming months. Intel did not specify the RAM frequency, but NotebookCheck suggests it could run at 7,467 MT/s.

Designed to compete with the MacBook Neo, the small, lightweight laptop emphasizes power efficiency, featuring a 17W PL1 (22W maximum boost) and a 35W PL2. It is also available in fanless configurations where the TDP is limited to 11W to maintain thermal stability. Intel claims that these fanless models will remain fully functional without thermal throttling, even in the absence of active cooling.

Intel's reference laptop takes direct aim at Apple's MacBook Neo, which we previously described as a "wake-up call" for the entire PC industry. Priced at just $599, it is Apple's most affordable laptop yet, offering an unprecedented value proposition for mainstream consumers. Thanks in part to positive reviews, demand for the device is reportedly so strong that it is creating supply constraints for Apple.

PC manufacturers are already responding to the new device, with MSI launching a range of well-designed, high-performance budget laptops powered by Panther Lake and Wildcat Lake chips. Asus has yet to announce a direct competitor, but the company's co-CEO, S.Y. Hsu, described the Neo as a "shock" to the entire Windows ecosystem.

– Vaidyanathan S (@Geeky_Vaidy) April 23, 2026

Intel unveiled its Wildcat Lake CPUs last week, bringing its 18A process technology to value-oriented notebooks. According to the company, the new chips deliver up to 47% better single-thread performance, 41% better multi-thread performance, and 2.8× higher GPU AI performance compared to five-year-old PCs and previous-generation low-power processors such as the Core 7 150U.

Image credit: NotebookCheck