In brief: Microsoft is bringing Copilot's "agentic" mode to its Office productivity suite. With it, users will be able to provide instructions and let the system generate documents on their behalf. Despite ongoing concerns about hallucinations, the Redmond-based company says customers have responded positively to these capabilities.

Microsoft introduced Copilot's agent mode in 2025, promising customers new "intelligent" ways to streamline document creation while large language models handle much of the work. The feature is now generally available across at least three applications in the Microsoft 365 suite, reflecting Microsoft's broader push to embed AI more deeply into productivity tools.

Copilot's agentic capabilities now work in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, according to Sumit Chauhan, president of the Office Product Group. The feature is included in several Microsoft 365 subscription plans and is part of the default experience, which Microsoft says has led to stronger customer engagement based on early feedback.

Chauhan explained that Copilot's agent mode can make substantial changes to documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, enabled by recent advances in foundation models. Earlier versions of Copilot were not as capable and were largely limited to assisting rather than actively performing end-to-end document creation and editing tasks.

In just a year, large language models have reportedly made significant gains in "reasoning" capabilities. Chatbots are now better able to follow user instructions, produce higher-quality outputs, and handle multi-step editing tasks more reliably – while still generally adhering to the original prompt.

Copilot can now be considered a real collaborator for writing documents, processing data, and selecting appropriate animations to complete multi-deck presentations.

Microsoft built the new functionality in close partnership with customers, Chauhan said, and the result feels "magical" and comparable to high-quality human creative output.

Microsoft is also providing guidance and tips to help users get the most out of Copilot's agentic mode. The system performs best when users already have a clear idea of what they need, focusing on formatting and data transformation rather than open-ended content generation. The Work IQ intelligence layer helps maintain context, enabling Copilot to base its edits on user signals and select the appropriate AI model for each task.

The feature is now available – and enabled by default – for customers on Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Premium, and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans.

Microsoft is currently working on further improvements to Copilot's agentic mode, including the ability to manage more complex workflows more reliably. The company also plans to strengthen Copilot's role as a cross-application system, while maintaining user control and the ability to review and approve its changes.