First look: Texas Instruments is updating its long-running graphing calculator line with the TI-84 Evo, a device that sticks to its core purpose while adding hardware and interface upgrades. The company has kept the familiar graphing calculator format intact while introducing a faster internal architecture, a redesigned UI, and a handful of usability improvements to modernize the experience.

The Evo doesn't try to compete with smartphones or apps. Instead, Texas Instruments is effectively doubling down on the idea of a single-purpose tool at a time when most computing devices aim to consolidate tasks. There's no Wi-Fi, no notifications, and no app ecosystem. As the company puts it, the calculator is designed to do one thing exceptionally well – math.

The biggest change is under the hood. The TI-84 Evo uses a processor that is three times faster than the previous model, which should noticeably improve how quickly graphs render and calculations are processed. For students working through complex equations, that speed increase is likely to be the most meaningful upgrade.

Texas Instruments also expanded the graphing workspace by 50%, giving users more room to view functions without constantly adjusting the display. A new graph-tracing feature allows users to move along a curve and identify specific points more easily.

The interface has been updated with an icon-based home screen, replacing the more text-heavy navigation of earlier versions. The keypad has been simplified as well, though it still follows the familiar layout that has defined the TI-84 line for years.

The hardware also gets a few updates. It now charges via USB-C and comes in several color options, including mint, pink, purple, teal, raspberry, silver, and a standard white model.

The lack of connectivity is deliberate. While calculator apps on phones and computers offer more flexibility, they also introduce distractions. Texas Instruments is positioning the Evo as a focused alternative, particularly for classroom settings where simplicity and reliability still matter.

The TI-84 Evo is available now for $160, with bulk pricing offered to school districts. The update doesn't reinvent the graphing calculator, but it does make it faster and easier to use while keeping the same basic formula intact.