What the Bubble: Many software platforms are now facing some controversial choices regarding the integration of LLMs and other AI tech. Microsoft is somewhat backtracking from its early adoption enthusiasm, while one of the most popular Linux distros out there is apparently going the other way around.

Earlier this week, Canonical VP Engineering Jon Seager unveiled the company's plan for integrating AI solutions into Ubuntu. The open source operating system, one of the most popular Linux distros for general desktop usage and cloud instances, is going to adopt many AI-based features for accessibility and other tasks. Users are not exactly thrilled with the idea, though.

According to Seager's original post, Canonical is already in the process of ramping up its internal use of AI tools. The British company allegedly wants to stay focused and employ LLMs in a "principled" manner, favoring open weight models and license types that are compatible with open source values. To put it simply, Ubuntu is going to get several "native" AI features, enhancing the operating system in the background.

Canonical's developer provided a few practical instances where LLMs and chatbots are going to improve the overall Ubuntu experience. The Linux OS will use AI to power accessibility features such as speech-to-text and text-to-speech, while agentic AI features should super-charge troubleshooting tasks and configuration automation.

Seager explained that "Ubuntu is not becoming an AI product, but it can become stronger with thoughtful AI integration."

What Ubuntu is most certainly going to miss is a "global kill switch" to shut all these new AI features down with a single click. A few users replied to Seager's post by expressing their dissatisfaction with the whole idea of deep AI adoption. A growing number of users are switching to Ubuntu and Linux to avoid the same forced AI integration that affected Windows 11, and now the most popular steward of desktop Linux is doing the same as Microsoft.

Seager clarified a few key points later in the comment thread. The developer said that Ubuntu will not include a "global" kill switch for AI features, but users will be able to remove any feature they don't like. LLMs and chatbots will be implemented as OS Snaps, which should be much easier to remove than most Windows "native" features.

Furthermore, AI-backed features should always be an opt-in choice. Users will be presented with an initial setup wizard where they will have to choose what they want. In any case, most LLMs are too big to become part of the operating system's main installer.