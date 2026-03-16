The big picture: Facing major pushback from users, Microsoft has reportedly canceled plans to add more AI features to Windows 11. According to a new report, the company has halted efforts to integrate Copilot into Windows notifications and the Settings app, despite spending much of the past two years developing these features.

Microsoft previewed Copilot Suggestions in notifications as far back as 2024, but the feature was never rolled out, even in preview builds for Windows Insiders. According to Windows Central, the company decided to scrap the AI-powered feature following severe backlash over the Windows Recall tool, which many cybersecurity experts viewed as a significant threat to user privacy.

Alongside Copilot Suggestions, Microsoft also previewed Copilot-branded AI features in Settings and File Explorer on Windows 11. These features have since been released through Windows updates, but only as independent tools without the Copilot branding – a strategy that helped avoid further community protests. The final versions also removed the agentic capabilities that had been showcased in the 2024 previews.

It is worth noting that despite the uproar, Microsoft rolled out Windows Recall to compatible PCs last April after claiming to have addressed the privacy concerns raised by users and cybersecurity experts. While Copilot Suggestions has reportedly been abandoned entirely, it remains to be seen whether the company might resurrect it in some form in the future.

Despite strong anti-AI sentiment among many Windows users, the Settings app in Windows 11 was updated with an AI agent capable of understanding natural language queries and suggesting configuration changes. File Explorer has also recently received AI enhancements, allowing it to connect with third-party apps to edit or summarize content using artificial intelligence.

Microsoft has invested heavily in AI and is unlikely to abandon it entirely. Windows will very likely continue to receive more AI integrations, whether power users embrace them or not. However, customer feedback appears to have influenced the company's decision to reduce AI clutter across the OS.

The company is also pivoting its Windows 11 strategy to focus on improving system stability and addressing longstanding bugs rather than rolling out half-baked features. AI remains an integral part of the Windows roadmap, so users can only hope that new AI features will be genuinely useful, rather than contributing to interface clutter or hindering productivity.