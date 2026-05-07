What just happened? Google has quietly killed off Project Mariner, one of the first AIs designed to automatically control web browsers to retrieve information, make purchases, and perform other actions – a browser-based AI agent, essentially. But this is unlikely to be considered a failure by the company as many of Mariner's features have been folded into other Google products since its launch.

Google first announced Project Mariner back in December 2024. An extension for an experimental build of Chrome, Mariner could execute multi-step commands to browse websites, use Google search, retrieve specified information, go shopping, and more. Google positioned the agent as assisting with tasks that are usually tedious for humans.

Mariner was later updated to handle 10 tasks simultaneously, but it could only be accessed via a $250-per-month Google AI Ultra subscription.

Mariner worked by taking screenshots, identifying text and buttons, then clicking and typing like a human, a process that can be slow, expensive, and prone to mistakes.

Google's landing page for the experimental AI tool confirms it was shut down on May 4, 2026, and its technology moved to other Google products. One of these was Gemini Agent, which the Mariner page suggests using for "complex tasks."



Wired's Max Zeff, who spotted the notice, reported in March that Google was moving staff off Project Mariner and onto a new web-browsing AI agent designed to compete with similar tools from OpenAI, OpenClaw, and Perplexity.

– Max Zeff (@ZeffMax) May 6, 2026

Adoption of consumer browser agents has been underwhelming, especially compared with the rapid rise of coding-focused tools such as Claude Code and more flexible autonomous agents such as OpenClaw.

OpenClaw's success also underlines the problem for browser agents: people like the idea of an assistant that can shop, book travel, browse the web, but in practice they often want something faster, safer, and more flexible than a bot cautiously clicking around websites. That helps explain why Mariner's shutdown feels more like a pivot than a surrender. The concept is still alive inside Gemini Agent and AI Mode, just without the standalone branding or the $250-per-month Ultra-only experiment attached to it.