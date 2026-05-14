Cutting corners: Tech giants constantly boast about how programming, among other tasks, has seen massive productivity gains from generative AI. However, recent complaints from programmers are beginning to echo prior studies highlighting the detrimental effects of vibe coding, such as increased debugging time and cognitive decay. Software engineers remain divided over whether a middle ground can be found.

Coders from various companies recently told 404 Media that their initial curiosity about vibe coding has soured as they feel their skills deteriorating while technical debt mounts. Many developers who aren't being forced to use AI are returning to coding by hand.

The programmers who spoke to the outlet said they are either under explicit AI mandates or that AI usage factors into their performance reviews.

Similar stipulations have led Amazon employees to inflate their AI usage. The comments echo recent boasts from companies such as Microsoft, Spotify, and Anthropic about how much of their code is now AI generated. Last month, Google claimed that AI now writes 75% of its code, while the figure has reached 90% for Anthropic.

While tech giants argue that AI allows each programmer to do more, coders' complaints primarily highlight two issues: first, generative AI produces too much code for humans to debug efficiently. Some developers either grow more exhausted from analyzing AI-generated code or cannot understand it at all, and ultimately ship products without knowing whether they are flawed.

The second problem is that programmers can feel themselves becoming worse at their craft. One respondent compared the feeling to when people stopped memorizing phone numbers after they began using cell phones.

Commentators on Reddit said that even if coding by hand takes longer, it gives them a deeper understanding of the code, enabling them to debug it more effectively. Some programmers worry that, while experienced coders will likely adapt in the post-AI era, vibe coding might endanger the next generation's ability to analyze code or even perform basic tasks.

Meanwhile, others argue over whether careful programmers can strike the best balance between the pros and cons of vibe coding. A recent blog post by a developer who pledged to abandon the practice claimed that AI can effectively write code for individual features but cannot handle architecture and loses context when projects grow beyond a certain size.

Although the programmer has stopped using Claude and returned to Rust, he theorizes that AI tools remain usable if developer prompts include clear boundaries. Some commentators on Hacker News agree, while others remain staunchly against vibe coding.