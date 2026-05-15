The big picture: There's a lot of concern about AI taking over white-collar jobs, but roles requiring physical labor were thought to be relatively safe. That seems to have been an inaccurate assumption, as new startups are now developing AI-powered robots that promise to do technical, hands-on jobs at a fraction of the time required by skilled workers.

Boston-based robotics startup Automated Tire this week unveiled an AI-powered robotic tire-changing platform called SmartBay that can not only change tires, but also do associated tasks, such as wheel balancing and vehicle inspections. The robot uses computer vision and machine learning to perform the tasks and does not need any human intervention.

The company claims SmartBay does not repeat fixed routines as traditional automated factory lines do, relying instead on AI to learn from previous experience and adapt to each vehicle. According to CEO Andy Chalofsky, it is the "next generation of the automotive service bay," built to automate hands-on tasks that traditionally require skilled mechanics.

Chalofsky describes SmartBay as a patented technology that can change tires without removing the wheel from the vehicle. A demo video (below) released by the company shows the robot lifting the car like a traditional lift, but rather than unscrewing the lug nuts and pulling the wheel, it dismounts the tire from the rim while the wheel stays on the vehicle.

Once the new tire is mounted, SmartBay performs wheel balancing using the company's patented Real Force Balance technology, which Chalofsky says can balance "the entire wheel-end assembly, including all of the rotating components in the wheel well." He also claimed the technology offers "the most complete and accurate balance available on the market today."

Smartbay means to automate the tedious job of changing tires and balancing wheels, thereby reducing the dependence on human service bay personnel. The company says one technician can manage up to three bays simultaneously, cutting both turnaround time and labor costs.

According to Chalofsky, a typical tire service takes about 75 minutes when performed by a human, while SmartBay can do it in just 30 minutes, allowing a single technician to handle up to 24 tires an hour, compared to just four tires in an hour and 15 minutes by human mechanics in traditional service bays.

Describing traditional tire servicing as "caveman-style banging" with a hammer in a "noisy, smelly auto shop," Chalofsky claims that SmartBay offers a better alternative to the age-old system.

The company plans to lease out Smartbay to dealerships, tire shops, and service centers for $4,900 per month, which it claims is more economical than hiring skilled technicians.