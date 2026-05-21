Forward-looking: Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has confirmed that the company has begun development of its 10A and 7A fabrication technologies, while its 14A process node is approaching the risk production stage. Intel's newest processors – Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" and Core Series 3 "Wildcat Lake" – are both manufactured using the company's 18A process node.

Speaking at J.P. Morgan' 54th annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Tan revealed that development of Intel's 14A process node is progressing as planned, with risk production scheduled for 2028 and volume manufacturing expected in 2029. The timeline largely aligns with TSMC's A14 roadmap.

Elaborating on Intel's 14A strategy, Tan said that version 0.5 of the 14A PDK is already available with customers, with plans to release version 0.9 to "outside customers" in October, while "internal customers" will receive it earlier. "We (are) making sure that we really clean the pipe, make sure that we are doing right, make sure that we can sell with good quality," he added.

Tan said he was revealing Intel's long-term roadmap – including products that are still several years away from commercialization – because customers often rely on their suppliers' product roadmaps when making critical business decisions. He added that the company wants to "build a long-term business relationship (with our clients)."

Tan also claimed that multiple potential customers have expressed interest in Intel's 14A process node, though he did not identify any of them. However, during Tesla's latest earnings call in April, Elon Musk revealed that the hyperscale semiconductor factory "Terafab" – a joint venture involving Intel, Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI – will use both 18A and 14A technologies. The project is being viewed as a potentially major boost for Intel's struggling foundry business.

18A is Intel's latest cutting-edge fabrication technology and is used to manufacture the Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" and Core Series 3 "Wildcat Lake" processors. Panther Lake was unveiled at CES 2026 in January, while Wildcat Lake debuted earlier this week in China alongside several affordable laptops from Asus, HP, and other manufacturers.

A recent report claimed that Intel is pressuring PC manufacturers to adopt its more expensive 18A-based products while allocating its limited Intel 7 production capacity toward higher-margin data center chips such as Emerald Rapids and Granite Rapids.

Intel has described Wildcat Lake as "integral" to its consumer product strategy, while CFO David Zinsner previously acknowledged that capacity constraints were preventing the company from meeting demand for Intel 7-based products.