Cutting corners: Microsoft has a giant Windows problem, but developers are reportedly hard at work to significantly improve the operating system in critical areas, tackling things like overall responsiveness and CPU utilization. New details have emerged about one of those changes.

According to insider sources, Microsoft engineers are working on a new feature called "Low Latency Profile" (LLP) aimed at improving Windows 11's performance in certain critical, system-wide tasks. The change is already present in recent preview builds distributed to Windows Insider participants, meaning enthusiast users can enable and test it today while development continues in Redmond.

– Windows Central (@WindowsCentral) May 8, 2026

Microsoft sources describe LLP as a mechanism that briefly pushes CPU frequency higher to "accelerate" certain UI-related operations. In practice, the OS would boost the processor to its maximum frequency in short, 1-to-3-second bursts, providing a snappier experience when users are opening apps, activating context menus, or interacting with system flyouts such as media controls.

According to Windows Central, insiders have put some numbers to those claims. LLP reportedly makes native apps like Edge and Outlook launch 40% faster, while the Start Menu, context menus, and other UI elements load up to 70% more quickly. The feature is also said to benefit common third-party applications, though to what extent remains unclear.

LLP is part of the broader Windows K2 initiative, a new strategic effort Microsoft executives have reportedly conceived to significantly improve the performance, reliability, and stability of an operating system that has struggled to impress since its launch. In many ways, K2 appears to be Microsoft's attempt to deliver the kind of fluid, responsive UI experience that Windows 10 users – this writer included – have come to expect.

A low-level change such as LLP should operate entirely in the background, with no dedicated toggle for users to flip on or off. Sources also note that the brief CPU spikes shouldn't meaningfully affect thermals or battery life on laptops.

Prominent Windows insider "Phantomofearth" has confirmed the feature's presence in recent preview builds, sharing two feature IDs: 60716524 for the main LowLatencyProfile and 61391826 for LowLatencyProfileForApplicationLaunch. Both can be enabled today using the open-source ViVeTool utility.

With development still ongoing, the feature will likely look different by the time it reaches a stable release.