What just happened? G.Skill and Cooler Master have announced a strategic partnership to develop DDR5 memory modules with active cooling. The first product jointly developed by the two companies is MasterDimm AC, a new range of high-capacity, high-performance DRAM modules featuring a fan-assisted cooling design. The goal is to deliver improved thermal performance for premium workstations, gaming rigs, and AI infrastructure.

MasterDimm AC features what Cooler Master describes as "noise-optimized" blower fans that operate relatively quietly, with a maximum noise level of 35 dB at full speed. The companies claim that the patent-pending design can reduce operating memory temperatures by up to 15°C, helping ensure sustained performance, improved signal integrity, and reliable operation under demanding workloads.

MasterDimm AC memory modules support AMD Expo overclocking profiles up to DDR5-6000 CL26, as well as "extreme frequency" CU-DIMM configurations reaching up to DDR5-8400 with Intel XMP 3.0. They will be available in multiple capacities, topping out at 128GB in a 2 × 64GB configuration. The new kits will be showcased at Computex 2026 in Taiwan next week.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time DDR5 modules with active cooling have been introduced. At CES 2026 in January, Origin Code showcased its Vortex DDR5 memory kits, which feature a detachable cooling unit with a triple-fan design. The modules are specifically tuned for AMD platforms via Expo profiles, with memory speeds ranging from 6000 MT/s to 8000 MT/s.

Over the years, other companies have also experimented with innovative cooling solutions to reduce memory operating temperatures. In 2024, Adata launched its XPG 8000 MT/s DDR5 kits featuring a new thermal coating technology that it claimed could reduce operating temperatures by up to 8.5°C. Earlier this year, SK Hynix introduced a high-bandwidth memory packaging solution called iHBM, which incorporates embedded cooling to prevent AI chips from overheating.

While memory modules with active cooling may be relatively new in DDR5 systems, enthusiasts will remember that premium DDR3 kits often shipped with bundled coolers aimed at overclockers. These coolers typically included fan attachments that could be clipped onto the memory modules to improve thermal performance. Some specialized models, such as the Kingston HyperX H2O, even featured liquid-cooling-ready heat spreaders that could be integrated into custom water-cooling loops.