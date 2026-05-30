Highly anticipated: We know for a fact Nvidia has been working on a consumer-level Arm-based CPU for some time, with the chip widely expected to target the same premium laptop space as Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite, Apple's M-series silicon, and Intel's latest mobile processors. After two suspected internal delays, cryptic social media posts from Nvidia, Microsoft, and Arm point to a coordinated Computex reveal on Monday, when the company is expected to introduce N1, its first consumer CPU in more than a decade.

Update (Jun 1): Nvidia RTX Spark CPU is now official: "superchip" will power Windows laptops and desktops. Read the full story here or watch the keynote above (RTX Spark and PC section starts at around 1 hour 20mins in).

Update (May 31): With Nvidia's Computex reveal now less than a day away, a last-minute leak appears to fill in some of the missing details around its long-rumored N1 laptop chips. According to documents seen by VideoCardz, the flagship N1X may arrive in two configurations: a full-fat version with 20 Arm CPU cores and 48 Blackwell SMs, equivalent to 6,144 CUDA cores, plus a slightly cut-down model with 18 CPU cores and 40 SMs.

Both are reportedly designed for a 45W to 80W package power range, support as much as 128GB of LPDDR5X memory, and include a PCIe layout of 12 PCIe 5.0 lanes plus five PCIe 4.0 lanes.

The same leak also points to a lower-power N1 chip aimed at more affordable or thinner systems. That part is said to come in 12-core and 10-core CPU versions, paired with either 20 SMs or 16 SMs, translating to 2,560 or 2,048 CUDA cores.

Power would reportedly fall between 18W and 45W, with support for up to 64GB of LPDDR5X. Nvidia's own positioning appears to separate storage support as well, with N1X handling up to three M.2 drives while N1 is limited to two.

Separately, early retailer listings for Dell XPS laptops and Lenovo Yoga Pro models suggest Nvidia may brand the high-end chips as N1X 650 and N1X 675. One listing pairs the N1X 650 with 32GB of memory and a 1TB PCIe SSD for around €3,199, while the N1X 675 model is shown with 64GB of memory and the same storage for about €4,049.

A cheaper Yoga Pro 7 configuration with the non-X N1 is also listed, reinforcing earlier model-name leaks tied to Lenovo's upcoming Arm-based Windows laptops.

As always with pre-launch retailer data, the final specs, clocks, power limits, and availability could change. But the leak suggests Nvidia is preparing more than a single showcase chip. If accurate, N1X would target high-end Windows on Arm laptops with integrated Blackwell-class graphics, while N1 could give Nvidia a more mainstream entry point. The formal announcement is expected during Jensen Huang's opening keynote at Computex.

Identical posts from Nvidia, Arm, and Microsoft contained the words "A new era of PC," followed by the coordinates "25.0528, 121.5990," which map to the Computex 2026 venue in Taipei. The cryptic posts can be seen as early confirmation that Nvidia is finally ready to support Windows' push into Arm chipsets.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips have spearheaded Microsoft's attempt to replicate the power-efficiency gains Apple has enjoyed since transitioning its Mac lineup to in-house Arm-based SoCs. Arm said that other chipmakers would follow Qualcomm's example, and rumors that Nvidia might be the first have circulated since late 2024.

Reports so far have indicated that Nvidia and hardware partners initially planned to introduce devices featuring the new CPUs, likely to be called the N1 series, last year. However, serious hardware faults prompted an internal delay to Q1 2026, a window that has since passed.

The PCs, likely laptops but possibly also 2-in-1 notebooks, are expected to be consumer-oriented versions of Project Digits, the high-end workstation mini PC Nvidia unveiled at CES 2025. Leaks indicate that the N1 (or N1X) will feature 20 cores split into two 10-core clusters and a Blackwell-based integrated graphics chip with 6,144 CUDA cores, the same count as the RTX 5070, albeit at a lower clock speed and power rating.

Tentative benchmarks suggest the SoC could rival recent mobile chips from Qualcomm, Apple, Intel, and AMD. A leaked notebook motherboard containing the chip also featured an 8+6+2-phase VRM setup and 128GB of RAM clocked at 8,533 MT/s.

The N1X would represent a meaningful step into new territory for Nvidia. The company currently dominates the dedicated GPU and AI data center markets, and N1 could mark its first consumer CPU since the Tegra X1, which powered the Nvidia Shield TV over a decade ago. If successful, it could intensify competition in the mobile processor market and make Microsoft's Windows-on-Arm ambitions more viable.

Computex 2026 runs June 2 – 5, but Jensen Huang's keynote is set for the day before, on Monday, June 1 at 11 am Taipei time at the Taipei Music Center, making it the likely stage for this and other Nvidia PC related announcements. Additional N1 variants could arrive later this year, with the N2 series expected to follow in 2027.