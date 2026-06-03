In a nutshell: OpenClaw introduced a few innovative options for agentic AI solutions but was also plagued by some baffling security and reliability issues. Now, Microsoft Scout is allegedly ready to address those problems for Microsoft 365 users – if you're comfortable managing your digital life through an always-on AI agent, at least.

A few days after Google introduced its OpenClaw-based AI agent with Spark, Microsoft is now doing the same with Scout. The new AI tool is the first personal agent designed for the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, the Redmond-based company said. Scout is part of a new category of agents called Autopilots and can allegedly perform the tasks of a human assistant without needing to sleep, rest, or log off.

The Scout agent is deeply integrated into the Microsoft 365 environment, meaning it can access productivity apps, cloud storage, Teams, and more. It can analyze data contained in chats, calendar appointments, emails, and contacts, organizing a user's day or highlighting the most important events ahead of a new workday.

Microsoft confirms that Scout is based on OpenClaw, the same AI assistant that took the AI market by storm earlier this year. Unlike OpenClaw, however, the Microsoft agent has reportedly been built on enterprise-grade security principles and controls. Each Autopilot agent has its own Entra identity and can be configured to access only specific data or services within the Microsoft 365 cloud environment.

Redmond said that Scout can help employees and professionals organize and coordinate their workday, offering a more proactive approach to meeting scheduling. It can also generate relevant content or detect potential issues in decision-making before they affect workflow. In addition, the AI agent is expected to become more useful over time thanks to the contextual awareness provided by the Work IQ service.

Scout is available to enterprise organizations and to individual users enrolled in the Frontier program, although it is currently limited to a desktop app. Microsoft has also decided to contribute back to the open-source community by adding its own "policy conformance" layer to the OpenClaw project. This way, organizations that have already deployed the FOSS AI technology should benefit from a more secure agentic experience.

According to Scout Corporate Vice President Omar Shahine, the new desktop app is already popular among Microsoft developers. Around 3,000 Microsoft employees are currently using the Autopilot tool to manage work-related tasks, including attending meetings, handling paperwork, booking travel, and more. OpenClaw is an extremely fast-moving open-source project, Shahine said, which is why Microsoft decided to take the existing technology and build sandbox-style protections around it to prevent unpredictable behavior.