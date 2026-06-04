Why it matters: Not for the first time, Intel has emphasized that despite rumors to the contrary, its Arc desktop graphics cards will not be killed off as the company shifts its graphics priorities. The reassurance comes as the long-rumored Arc B770 remains absent, raising more questions about what Intel's next consumer desktop GPU will look like – or whether we'll ever see another one.

During a Q&A at Computex, Intel Client Computing Group general manager Alex Katouzian was asked by Tweakers about the future of Arc desktop graphics cards. He said that GPUs remain a "super important" part of Team Blue's PC lineup.

"If you look at gaming, both mobile and on PC, enormous revenue is being generated there," Katouzian said. "We want to make sure we play an important role in that."

Katouzian added that Intel is seeing strong traction with its GPU cores and that game engine developers are working with the company.

Intel entered the desktop GPU market in 2022 with Arc Alchemist, but the launch was rough. Battlemage has been a stronger effort, especially the Arc B580, which helped restore confidence in Intel's budget ambitions.

As we found in our Arc B580 review, Intel's $250 card delivered excellent value, helped by its 12GB of VRAM when Nvidia and AMD were still happy to sell budget cards with 8GB. Driver updates have also helped address some Arc CPU overhead issues.

What remains missing is a higher-end Battlemage gaming card. The Arc B770, sometimes called "Big Battlemage," has been rumored for a long time. Earlier reports claimed the card could arrive around CES 2026, but Computex has passed without any sign of it.

Intel has released something close to what many expected from a larger Battlemage GPU: the Arc Pro B70. The workstation card is not a B770, but it features 32 Xe-cores, 32GB of GDDR6, a 256-bit bus, and ECC support, making it look like the professional version of the silicon gamers were hoping to see.

Tweakers reports that it spoke with sources at Computex last year who said the B770 was planned for release at the end of 2025. The site now believes the card was likely canceled, though Intel has not confirmed that. Soaring component prices caused by the memory crisis haven't helped matters.

Intel's recent Arc activity has focused more on mobile and integrated graphics than discrete desktop cards, including Arc G3 chips for gaming handhelds and Panther Lake laptop CPUs.

March saw Intel Arc finally break into the main GPU section of the Steam survey, though it still holds a tiny 0.28% user share.

Intel might claim that Arc is still part of the roadmap, but with no B770 or other new desktop GPU to point to, it's difficult to know whether the company is committed to being a true third player in the desktop graphics card market.