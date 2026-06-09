Something to look forward to: Searching local files should be one of the simplest and most basic features an operating system offers, but Windows 11 still makes the process unnecessarily awkward. However, that may soon change for the better.

During a recent meetup with Windows enthusiasts enrolled in the Windows Insiders program, Microsoft showcased several search-related changes that are expected to arrive in a future update to Windows. Redmond engineers are working on a set of relatively small features that could have a significant impact, starting with the ability to disable Bing integration in local Windows search.

One of the longest-standing complaints about Windows 11 is that it does not allow users to easily search only locally stored content from the Start menu. Instead, search results are often mixed with web content and even Microsoft Store listings, adding extra layers that many users find unnecessary when they are simply looking for files on their own device.

According to a recent confidential preview, Microsoft is expected to add a new option in the Settings app that disables web (Bing) integration in search. In addition, the "Privacy & security" section may also include an option to exclude Microsoft Store apps from search results.

Microsoft's decision to closely integrate Bing into Windows 11 has long been considered controversial among users. Power users have often resorted to workarounds, such as editing the Windows Registry, to reduce or remove web search integration from their PC experience, while Microsoft has continued efforts to expand Bing's role within the operating system.

Microsoft is now aiming to regain goodwill among Windows users, which could signal a shift away from pushing Bing integration on those who prefer not to use it. The new search customization options are expected to arrive in a future Windows 11 Insider preview build, although no specific timeline has been confirmed.

During the meetup, Microsoft also confirmed that local search will be significantly faster, along with improvements to the File Explorer shell. The company said bulk delete operations have already achieved a 30% performance improvement in internal Windows builds. The new search changes are expected to complement previously introduced speed and taskbar customization improvements.