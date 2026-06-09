What just happened? Amazon has been given a reprieve in its long-running effort to build a satellite internet network that can challenge SpaceX's Starlink. The FCC has waived a July 30 deadline that would have required the company to place half of its first-generation Amazon Leo constellation in orbit, removing a threat that could have sharply limited the project before it got going.

Amazon Leo, which was formerly known as Project Kuiper, was approved by the FCC in 2020 – with conditions attached.

The tech giant had to deploy 50% of its planned 3,232 satellites by July 30, 2026, and the full constellation by July 30, 2029. But with the deadline less than two months away, Amazon has only around 331 satellites in orbit, far fewer than the 1,616 required.

Rather than grant the two-year extension Amazon requested earlier this year, the FCC chose to waive the interim milestone. That means Amazon will not lose authorization for the satellites it has yet to launch simply because it misses the July cutoff.

However, the final 2029 deadline remains in place, so the company still has to deploy the entire Gen1 constellation within the original timeframe.

Amazon still faces several conditions and penalties. Amazon Leo satellites launched after July 30 will temporarily lose their earlier-round spectrum coordination priority status, meaning the company carries more of the burden for ensuring they do not interfere with other operators, particularly SpaceX.

The loss of priority lasts until Amazon reaches the 50% milestone or until March 30, 2028, whichever comes first. It can be shortened to October 30, 2027, if Amazon certifies it has built the satellites and secured enough launches.

Amazon will also be required to forfeit the surety bond tied to the missed milestone if it fails to meet the July 30 target, though the amount has not been disclosed. SpaceX opposed the request, arguing that Amazon had barely deployed a fraction of the network it pushed regulators to approve.

Amazon has blamed the delay largely on a rocket shortage, pointing to slips involving Ariane 6, Blue Origin's New Glenn, and ULA's Vulcan Centaur. The New Glenn situation became even more awkward last month when Blue Origin's rocket exploded during testing in Florida. The 48 Amazon Leo satellites expected to fly on the vehicle were not on board, but the incident could further slow Amazon's rollout.